Spartanburg, S.C., establishment Yu Shang Food Inc. is recalling approximately 4,589 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products out of an abundance of caution. These products may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced Oct. 21-27, 2024. These products have “used by” dates ranging from 21-AUG-2025 through 27-AUG-2025.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and available for purchase online.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product produced by Yu Shang Food Inc. on Oct. 21, 2024, that confirmed the product was positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators/freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS