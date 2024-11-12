The North American Renderers Association is announcing that David Kaluzny II of Kaluzny Bros. Inc. has been awarded the 2024 Don Franco Distinguished Service Award, the organization’s highest honor, recognizing his leadership, dedication and far-reaching contributions to the rendering and meat industries. Kaluzny's commitment and strategic vision have strongly influenced both the national and global landscape of the industry.

Throughout his career, Kaluzny has served in numerous leadership roles that have cemented his legacy as a pivotal figure in rendering and meat processing. His role as chairman of the then named National Renderers Association (2005-2007) was marked by his steadfast guidance through critical periods, strengthening the organization and spearheading initiatives that spurred growth and resilience in the face of industry challenges.

Kaluzny has played a key role on the executive committees of both the North American Renderers Association and the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation, where his insights have been instrumental in advancing the missions of these organizations. His visionary leadership as chairman of the FPRF has propelled groundbreaking research and innovation, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency within the rendering industry.

Kaluzny's influence extends globally as well. As chairman of the World Renderers Organization, he secured a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the World Organization for Animal Health, granting the WRO observer status at World Organization for Animal Health meetings. This agreement has ensured the rendering industry’s interests are represented on an international stage, reinforcing its importance in a sustainable, global food system.

In addition to his industrywide contributions, Kaluzny has held influential positions in the Midwest, including president of the Chicago Midwest Meat Association and president of the Food Beverage and Equipment Executives of Chicago. His leadership in these organizations has strengthened industry ties across the Midwest and fostered a collaborative community of professionals.

Currently, Kaluzny serves as chair of the NARA Legislative Action Committee, where he leads advocacy efforts to promote the rendering industry’s interests within legislative channels. His leadership has shaped key initiatives, ensuring that the industry’s voice resonates in legislative decision-making. He also currently leads the FPRF Nominating Committee, dedicating himself to recruiting and mentoring the next generation of industry leaders.

Kaluzny's commitment is also evident in his past service on a variety of NARA committees, including the Audit and Budget Committee, Community Relations Committee, Convention Planning Committee, Environmental Committee, TSE Committee and the FPRF Liaison Committee.

Beyond his organizational leadership, Kaluzny has represented the rendering industry in the national arena, testifying before Congress on behalf of the association to advocate for the rendering industry's needs. His educational background, a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has provided a foundation for his impactful career.

"David Kaluzny II exemplifies the commitment, innovation, and dedication that the Don Franco Award was established to recognize," said NARA President and CEO, Kent Swisher. "His vision and tireless service have helped to shape the rendering industry. David’s leadership sets a standard for excellence that will benefit the industry for generations to come."

Kaluzny was presented with the award by NARA’s Chairman, Michael Glenn, at the association’s 2024 Annual Convention in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Source: North American Renderers Association