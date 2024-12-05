The North American Renderers Association's sister research foundation, the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation, recently recognized two professionals for their contributions to the rendering industry during the NARA 2024 Convention in Santa Barbara, Calif. The awards were presented by Dr. Charles Starkey, NARA’s vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs and the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation director of research.

Fred Bisplinghoff Research Innovation Award

Dr. Rhett Smith was honored with the Fred Bisplingoff Research Innovation Award for his groundbreaking work on utilizing low-value fats in cements and recycling plastics for sustainable materials. Established in 2015, this award recognizes FPRF grant recipients who advance knowledge, increase the use of rendered products or improve operational processes, product quality, and safety.

Smith, a professor of organic materials chemistry at Clemson University, specializes in converting agricultural co-products and waste plastics into commercially viable construction materials. His notable publications include studies on sulfur-based copolymers, recyclable polymers and carbon-negative polymer cements.

Beyond the Call of Duty award

Dr. B.J. Bench was honored with the "Beyond the Call of Duty" award, a special recognition created to celebrate his extraordinary efforts in assisting NARA, particularly with APHIS guidance and advancements in analytical methodologies. Bench is the director of food safety & quality assurance for Tyson Foods Ingredient Solutions, where he leads quality assurance and method development for animal nutrition and other areas.

With a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University and extensive expertise in food safety, Bench has contributed significantly to improving operational efficiency and ensuring product safety across multiple locations. His dedication to scientific advancement has made him a trusted leader in the field.

NARA congratulates both Smith and Bench for their achievements and continued commitment to innovation and excellence in rendering and sustainability.