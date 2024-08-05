AAMP Annual Achievement Award

If there is one award that symbolizes the highest appreciation members of the American Association of Meat Processors can bestow on an individual or individuals who have accomplished so much and have done special things throughout the years, it is the AAMP Annual Achievement Award. This year’s recipients are Rick and Carolyn Leiding of Leiding’s Meats and Catering in Danville, Ill. The award was presented during the closing banquet of the AAMP Convention on Aug. 3, 2024, in Omaha, Neb.

In the early 1970s while serving in the army, Rick was stationed in Germany, where he had the opportunity to immerse himself in the culinary traditions of the region. Upon returning to the United States, Rick wasted no time in pursuing his dream. He worked tirelessly at a meat processing plant, absorbing every ounce of knowledge he could until eventually he and his wife Carolyn purchased their own facility. Rick and Carolyn displayed great determination as they worked through many challenges until in 1997, they opened the doors to Leiding’s Meats and Catering in Danville.

Leiding Meats and Catering has set itself apart with its commitment to innovation and quality. Rick and Carolyn are constantly pushing the boundaries, experimenting with new flavors and techniques. Rick’s dedication to research of development has been a hallmark of his career. Rick and Carolyn work tirelessly to collaborate with other businesses by testing and experimenting with new products and flavors. Rick's efforts have been rewarded by the numerous cured meats awards he has won at the IAMP product show, Illinois State Fair and AAMP cured meats championships. Rick was inducted into the American Cured Meats Hall of Fame in 2014.

Rick has served the industry by being on the board of directors of both the Illinois Association of Meat Processors and the American Association of Meat Processors, as well as sharing his knowledge by teaching multiple seminars for both associations. Rick and Carloyn are also committed to their community and have shown this by supporting their church, the FFA and local food banks, ensuring that people in their community have wholesome protein to eat. Their commitment to giving back underscores their personal loyalty to their community and giving back.

“The people we are honoring tonight have always been willing to share their knowledge, and personal time on behalf of the small meat processing industry for many years,” said AAMP Executive Director Chris Young during the award presentation. “It is because of the accomplishments and contributions listed above that it is my honor on behalf of the board of directors and the members of the American Association of Meat Processors to award the 2024 AAMP Achievement Award to Rick and Carolyn Leiding.”

Outstanding Service Award

AAMP has presented its Outstanding Service Award to Dianne Handsaker, executive secretary for the Illinois Association of Meat Processors and the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors. The Outstanding Service Award is an honor to be bestowed on affiliated associations, officers, secretaries or leaders by AAMP and recognizes noteworthy state, regional or provincial associations or remarkable leaders whose dedication and enthusiasm have elevated an association to an outstanding degree. The award was given to Handsaker during AAMP’s annual convention.

“The 2024 AAMP Outstanding Service Award recognizes a person who has worked tirelessly within their state association to ensure the success of not only the association but also its members. For years she has worked to strengthen an association that was in need ... of [strong] leadership, and she has provided that,” said Chris Young.

Growing up in the meat industry, Handsaker understands the different facets of meat production and processing. She has been on the cattle raising, meat processing and restaurant sides of the meat industry and still raises cattle today. With that well-rounded knowledge and involvement on many sides of the industry, Handsaker can easily talk to processor members about issues they may be having and direct them to the right party that will have the answers. Oftentimes, she will take it upon herself to make the contact and get the answers.

Handsaker became executive secretary of IAMP in 2005 and has flourished. She always does a great job planning for conventions, ensuring both operator and supplier members have a great convention, whether that be in connecting with others or learning from well-planned workshops as well as participating in social activities. Attendance is always good, and the convention is a financial success. Handsaker has also been a big supporter of AAMP, attending the national convention each year and helping wherever needed. She played a big role in bringing AAMP to Springfield, Ill., in 2015. Handsaker has also recently taken over the executive secretary position for the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors.

Handsaker spends a lot of time reaching out to operators and suppliers, encouraging them to be members of the associations, which has ensured a good growing membership. Handsaker is also heavily involved in the Illinois state fair cured meats contest, working to make sure that this is a good marketing opportunity for those operators who enter the competition.

Young said, “It is because of her commitment to the industry and her service record of almost 20 years in Illinois and now in Wisconsin that we present the 2024 Outstanding Service Award to Dianne Handsaker.”

Supplier of the Year

AAMP has always recognized the importance of suppliers. The F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award was established to honor a person and/or supplier member who has been devoted to the meat and poultry industry, particularly small and medium-sized plant operators. For 2024, the AAMP Board of Directors has chosen to present this recognition to Kerres USA. The award was presented during the opening ceremony of the AAMP Convention.

Outgoing AAMP President Tom Eickman, left, presents the F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award to Bobbie Jo Springman and Tom Springman of Kerres USA. Courtesy of AAMP.







Kerres USA has been an active member of AAMP for many years. Each year, Kerres USA is active in supporting not only AAMP but also its state affiliates, always willing to help with seminars and other activities to support the organization and its members. Kerres USA has also been generous in its sponsorships of AAMP, its affiliates and other special programs designed to support small processors.

“Because of their ongoing commitment to our industry and AAMP and its members, it is with great honor and appreciation that I present on behalf of the members of the American Association of Meat Processors and its Board of Directors, the 2024 F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award to Kerres USA,” said Chris Young.

The F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award is named after Frank Witt, the former owner of a spice company in Yorkville, Ill. Witt was a person who believed in helping and working with the smallest processors in our industry.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors