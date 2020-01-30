Meat Institute honors industry leaders at annual awards ceremony and luncheon at 2020 IPPE

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) honored industry leaders and member companies at its Annual Awards Ceremony and Luncheon during the 2020 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE).

“The Meat Institute congratulates these exemplary individuals and companies for their impressive achievements” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Their hard work and innovation will ensure the meat and poultry industry continues to employ the highest standards and latest technology to produce wholesome, safe, nutritious products that exceed customer expectations.”

Robert Savage, President, HACCP Consulting Group, received the E. Floyd Forbes Award in recognition of his corporate leadership and significant contributions to the meat industry.

Dr. Temple Grandin, Professor, Colorado State University, received the Harry L. Rudnick Educator’s Award in recognition of her dedication to educating future industry leaders, and her innovative research and multi-faceted teaching approach regarding animal welfare.

John Vatri, Vice President of Operations at Cardinal Meat Specialties was awarded the North American Meat Institute Industry Advancement Award for his dedication to the meat industry as a whole and his leadership in creating the Meat Institute Task Force that launched the “Trust in Animal Protein” (TAP) initiative.

The 2019 Supplier of the Year Award was awarded to Reiser in recognition of the company’s leadership and investment in providing premier processing and packaging equipment and technical support services to the meat and poultry industry.

The Meat Institute presented Worker Safety Recognition Awards to 35 meat and poultry plants that have achieved high levels of workplace safety performance as part of the industry’s continuing effort to reduce occupational injury and illness rates.

NAMI also presented the recipients of the Environmental Recognition Awards, which are given to companies that demonstrate a dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems. In addition, the Institute will honor the winners of the Environmental Achievement Awards, which recognize member companies that go beyond environmental compliance by designing and implementing innovative plan upgrades or environmental programs.

“The Annual Awards Ceremony and Luncheon celebrates the enormous talent and showcases the significant contributions of Meat Institute members and industry leaders,” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “The event provides a unique opportunity to honor the meat and poultry industry’s continued commitment to service, ingenuity and improvement against the backdrop of the world’s largest annual meat, poultry and feed tradeshow.”

The luncheon featured Meat Institute Board of Directors, key industry leaders, representatives from packer and processor companies and award recipients and their families.

Source: NAMI