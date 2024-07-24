Dr. David Wicker, vice president of live operations at Fieldale Farms Corp., was honored with the 2024 Poultry Science Association Distinguished Poultry Industry Career Award, sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. The award recognizes outstanding contributions by an industry leader. In addition to sponsoring the award, USPOULTRY also makes an annual contribution to the PSA Foundation on behalf of the recipient.

“USPOULTRY is delighted to honor industry leaders embodied by David. He has devoted numerous years of his career to finding solutions for poultry and egg industry issues, including improving broiler production sustainability. We believe that David’s work has truly helped to grow and improve our industry,” said Nath Morris, president of USPOULTRY.

Wicker earned his bachelor’s degree in science and doctoral degree from Clemson University. He served as a biochemist in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1975, then worked as a technical service nutritionist at International Minerals and Chemicals Corp. until 1978. From 1978 to 1980, Wicker was the director of nutrition, ingredient purchasing, research and feed production at Bayshore Foods. Before Bayshore Foods, he was a breeder hatchery manager at Country Pride Foods until 1982. From 1982 to 1995, Wicker worked at Degussa Corp., where he was manager of animal research and technical services from 1982 to 1988 and director of applied technology from 1988 to 1995. He joined Fieldale Farms Corp. in 1995 as director of nutrition and technical services, a position he held until 2007. He then served as director of live operations for three years before becoming vice president of live production in 2010, a role he still holds.

Wicker initiated a graduate program at Degussa Corp. that allowed students to tour amino acid, vitamin and mineral plants, enhancing their industry knowledge and interactions. At Fieldale Farms, he established a successful grower program known for its low turnover and effective growers. From 1982 to 1994, Wicker sponsored up to five amino acid research trials annually, organized two technical symposiums each year and delivered 10 to 15 customer presentations. These efforts, which included offering free amino acid analysis, advanced the use and knowledge of amino acids in the poultry industry. His work contributed to many nutritionists formulating diets based on amino acids by the late 1980s. Wicker continues to collaborate with amino acid experts to improve broiler production sustainability and reduce feed costs.

Wicker has been on the South Carolina Poultry Federation Board of Directors since 2006, serving as chairman from 2012 to 2013. He is also a member of the National Chicken Council, where he participates in the Grow-Out Committee, the Animal Welfare Guidelines Revision Committee and the National Animal Health Monitoring System Committee. Additionally, he has served as an adjunct assistant professor at Clemson University and has been involved in review and advisory committees for the University of Georgia's Department of Poultry Science. He currently serves on the Executive Board of the South Carolina Department of Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship Competitive Grant Program.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association