Embarking on its 20th year of operation, Midan Marketing is a full-service marketing agency driven by a singular mission – to champion the value of meat.

Co-founded in 2004 by ranch and farm kids Michael Uetz and Danette Amstein, Midan Marketing initially served both meat and nonmeat clients. However, the partners soon realized their true passion and made a strategic decision to focus exclusively on meat clients.







Michael Uetz and Danette Amstein, Midan Marketing principals. Courtesy of Midan Marketing

To celebrate this 20-year milestone, Midan is featuring a collage of activities including a retrospective blog and video capturing the last 20 years, along with a social campaign highlighting a Day of Service for team members to give back to their communities, which aligns with Midan’s core values.

Michael and Danette (the “Mi” and “Dan” in Midan, respectively) were each establishing their own careers in the meat industry when they aligned to form what became Midan Marketing. While the agency’s mission is straightforward – to be champions for the value of meat – they carved out a distinct approach to meat marketing anchored in consumer data and education. “Keeping an eye on the meat consumer has been our North Star,” said Uetz.

“Our thinking has always been, ‘If you want to know what consumers are up to, ask them.’ It’s pretty straight forward. We’ve surveyed meat eaters on everything from the power of branding in the meat case to what claims they gravitate to on beef and pork packages,” said Amstein. “Keeping our finger on the pulse of what meat consumers are thinking, doing and eating has enabled us to advise many clients over the years about how to reach their specific targets in the right place, at the right time, with the right message.”

“From industry giants to small family operations, we have been honored to call many meat companies our partners,” said Uetz. “We’ve had the opportunity to develop big new brands, create videos with big impact, launch B2B and B2C websites with big goals – all in the name of helping the industry keep animal protein on the plate.”

As Midan has grown, the agency has become more intentional about thought leadership, tapping its in-house experts to generate content that gives the industry a jump on what’s ahead. Along with its own proprietary research, Midan stays on top of trends and combs secondary research to glean insights to share via its blog and industry speaking engagements.

“As Midan turns 20, we acknowledge with gratitude those who have supported us on this amazing journey: our meat industry partners across the supply chain – packer/processors, retailers, foodservice operators, D2C companies, industry associations, farmers and ranchers, allied companies – and of course, the Midan team (affectionately known as the #meatfam), said Amstein. “We look back with humility, knowing that the best is yet to come.”

Source: Midan Marketing