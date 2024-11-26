Food production and distribution company Koch Foods is expanding in Scott County. The project is a $145.5 million investment and will create 128 jobs.

Founded in 1973, Koch Foods is a U.S.-based retail, wholesale and industrial foodservice provider that serves as one of the largest poultry processors in the U.S. To better serve its customers, Koch Foods is expanding its processing and distribution operations and rehabbing its facility in Morton, Miss.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX program.

Koch Foods expects to fill the 128 new jobs over the next five years.

“Koch Foods appreciates the support of the state of Mississippi, including not only the Mississippi Development Authority but all the local and state government agencies that make doing business in Mississippi efficient and business friendly” said Koch Foods Chief Operating Officer Mark Kaminsky.

Source: Mississippi Development Authority