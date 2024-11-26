Natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms is announcing a donation of $10,000 to the Climate Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering climate action within the grocery industry. The funds raised will support a wide range of programs including promoting regenerative agriculture and the development of solutions that may help reduce emissions.

"Food companies like Applegate can help play an important role in pushing potential climate solutions forward," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "We are honored to be working alongside of and donating to Climate Collaborative this Giving Tuesday. It is one more way we continue to push forward our mission, Changing The Meat We Eat, as we prioritize people, animals and our planet."

The Climate Collaborative works with thousands of brands, distributors, retailers and associations to help accelerate climate action and advocacy throughout the food system. Since its founding, the collaborative has catalyzed and tracked the public climate commitments from more than 760 companies.

"We are thankful to Applegate Farms for helping to support our free educational programming, policy engagements that may help advance sound climate policy, and pre-competitive collaborations that enable climate leaders to work across company lines to develop new solutions," said Courtney Pineau, executive director of the Climate Collaborative. "This is absolutely essential work and we are so grateful for the support"

Applegate's commitment to climate solutions also includes a commitment to organic agriculture and a pledge to source 100% of their beef hot dog production from farms utilizing regenerative agriculture practices by the end of 2025. This may help to transition more than 6 million acres of grassland to regenerative practices, which in turn may help to enrich soil, increase water retention and boost biodiversity.

Source: Applegate