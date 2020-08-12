Beefitarian, a campaign celebrating beef and uniting beef lovers, closed out July with the completion of its first-ever Burgers and Beats challenge. With the help of the Nashville community’s votes, $10,000 has been donated to The Nashville Food Project on behalf of JBS USA, and the balsamic flat iron steak sandwich with grilled peaches, made by Whitney Reist (@sweetcayenne5), has been crowned the winning burger.

During the Burgers and Beats contest, eight Nashville influencers created unique burger recipes, many inspired by local music and cuisine. The community, encouraged to try the recipes at home, voted for their favorite between July 20-30. Each vote counted went toward a $1 donation to The Nashville Food Project, up to $10,000, generously donated by Beefitarian and JBS USA.

“It’s important to unite with worthy causes like The Nashville Food Project to showcase the incredible work it does for the Nashville community,” said Trevlyn Carson, JBS USA brand manager. “The Burgers and Beats challenge was created to share our appreciation for its mission to alleviate hunger within Nashville, all while encouraging the community to explore new and unique ways to cook beef at home.”

This $10,000 donation to The Nashville Food Project on behalf of Beefiarian and JBS USA is in addition to its previous donation of 1,752 pounds of lean ground beef in June, equating to over 4,000 meals made for those in need.

“These donations have helped us in more ways than one,” said Teri Sloan, The Nashville Food Project development director. “While the beef donation aided in providing tangible meals to our community meal partners, the monetary donation of $10,000 has given us the funds to grow, cook, and share by supporting the cost of supplies, fuel for our transportation methods, and materials for our various garden efforts.”

While the Burgers and Beats challenge is over, the community can still check out Beefitarian.com to try new recipes, explore various beef cooking methods, and learn about the nutritional benefits of beef.

Source: JBS USA