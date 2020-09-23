Case Farms , a fully integrated poultry farming and processing group, recently donated $10,000 to the Children’s Hope Alliance , a nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare. The donation allows Case Farms to be the presenting sponsor for the fifth consecutive year during the Children’s Hope Alliance’s 12th annual “Giving Them Hope” luncheon which will be held virtually on Tuesday, September 22.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to support our local communities,” said Mike Popowycz, vice chairman and CFO at Case Farms. “We are honored to support The Children’s Hope Alliance as they continue to meet the needs of children and families in the community during this time of heightened need.”

Case Farms has supported the Children’s Hope Alliance, formerly known as Barium Springs School for Children, since 2004. Throughout the last 15 years, the Company has contributed more than $115,000 to the nonprofit through various fundraising efforts.

Traditionally held in person, this year’s event will be held online for the first time, as a result of the global pandemic, allowing anyone to participate and donate from the safety and comfort of their homes or workplace. The luncheon themed “The Journey from Hurt to Hope: Helping today’s child in today’s world” will focus on how COVID-19 is affecting children and families in North Carolina and will feature conversations with both teens and families who have benefitted from the nonprofit’s programs and services.

The Children’s Hope Alliance has helped more than 2,000 children and families across North Carolina in the past year. Their comprehensive services and programs are designed to give hope to their clients by providing a safe home, healing the hurt and encouraging a healthy start.

Source: Case Farms