Case Farms, a fully integrated poultry farming and processing group, recently donated $20,000 to the Children’s Hope Alliance, a nonprofit with a long history of child advocacy and welfare. With the donation, Case Farms was named the title sponsor of the nonprofit’s “Giving Them Hope” luncheon for the sixth time. Registration is still open for the 13th annual luncheon, which will be held at The Cove Church in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 10.

“It’s been an honor to support this luncheon for Children’s Hope Alliance year after year,” said Mike Popowycz, vice chairman and CEO of Case Farms. “We’re thrilled to double our previous donation to help bring even more awareness to how the nonprofit is meeting the needs of children and families in our community.”

Case Farms has supported the Children’s Hope Alliance, formerly known as Barium Springs Home for Children, since 2004. Throughout the last 18 years, the Company has contributed more than $152,000 to the nonprofit through various fundraising efforts.

“We are extremely grateful to Case Farms for stepping up to be our lead sponsor for our fundraising event in the Lake Norman area,” said Celeste Dominguez, president and CEO of Children's Hope Alliance.

This year, the luncheon theme is “The Journey Forward,” which will explore the challenges children and families face in Lake Norman and the surrounding areas. It will also focus on the nonprofit’s new vision for caring for children and families in crisis. The luncheon is free to the public and the community is welcome to register to attend and learn more about how to support the Children’s Hope Alliance’s mission and programs.

