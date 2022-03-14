As part of a commitment to improve quality of life in its communities, Perdue Farms has renewed its support for Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) in Petaluma, Calif., and its food program Mary’s Table with a $20,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

“The Mary’s Table program provides an average of 4,615 nutritious, freshly prepared meals each month to our shelter residents and anyone in the community experiencing food insecurity or hunger,” said Ouida Joi Cooper-Rodriguez, Committee on the Shelterless chief housing officer. “The program provides daily healthy lunch and dinner meal services, all freshly made in our kitchen, 365 days a year.”

“With strong funding from the Perdue Foundation, and a generous individual donor base, COTS will be able to sustain Mary’s Table and the positive impact this service makes toward ending hunger in the community,” he said.

While the full impact of COVID-19 is unknown, the effect on the homeless community has been particularly devastating. The potential economic fallout could increase the number of homeless and create higher demand for shelter and services.

“The COVID-19 data that we collected indicates that nearly one-third (32%) of people are seeking COTS assistance due to COVID-related job loss and other economic impact related to the pandemic,” Cooper-Rodriguez said.

COTS also is launching People's Village in partnership with the city of Petaluma. People’s Village will be a 25-unit tiny-homes program on property next to the Mary Isaak Center, the building that houses the shelter and Mary’s Table. Phase I of People’s Village will provide interim housing for up to 32 people in their private spaces. Mary’s Table will provide meals for People's Village residents, which will increase monthly meal service from 4,615 to about 6,600 in the latter half of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Committee on the Shelterless. This organization does great work to serve the most vulnerable of our neighbors,” she Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “Their ability to provide healthy, fresh lunches and dinners through Mary’s Table means so much. We are proud that many of our associates volunteer to help with these efforts and equally as proud to invest in their success.”

In addition, as part of a commitment to build stronger communities, Perdue Farms is supporting Davis Center Community Foundation in Parksley, Va., and its educational and cultural programs with a $10,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation.

The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

The $10,000 grant will provide funding for educational and cultural enrichment dynamic programs with activities for all ages, from preschool to senior citizens. The Davis Center’s multipurpose space is a community center, entrepreneurial hub, creative workspace, youth enrichment resource, and technology center. The organization hosts community educational events focused on healthful living, cultural literacy, and social activism.

“The grant funds will be used to curate programs led by experts and influencers that foster and nourish the talents of everyone in the community,” said Aya Ofunniyin, Davis Center Community Foundation executive director and board chair. “We are addressing … the lack of resources and recreational outlets faced by youth and adults in the often overlooked and underserved rural areas of the Accomack County region.

“We seek to uplift and encourage the members of the communities who have historically been left behind, helping them tap into their powers by equipping them with the knowledge, tools and skills necessary to compete in today's environments,” Ofunniyin added. “Community centers serve as the living rooms for the people who live nearby, creating places for neighbors of all generations to mix, talk and learn.”

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said the center is an important hub in its community.

“The educational and cultural enrichment programming of the Davis Center helps to fill gaps in services that have long existed in this community,” Nechay said. “We are honored to be able to support their efforts to provide after-school tutoring, technology, professional skills training, financial literacy and wholistic living programs. These programs will really make a difference to the people the center serves.”

Source: Perdue Farms