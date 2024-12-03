In 1974, Oscar Mayer aired “The Bologna song” commercial for the first time. Now, 50 years later, Oscar Mayer is reintroducing the world to the ad, the longest running jingle in advertising history, all while rewarding consumers who sing along.

Complete with the same 1970s camera quality and original lyrics, Oscar Mayer reaired “The Bologna song” original commercial to millions nationwide during the recent big Thanksgiving football game. Oscar Mayer is commemorating the song’s anniversary with the debut of “Sing To Pay” — giving consumers nationwide who correctly sing its lyrics the opportunity to cash in on free groceries, including Oscar Mayer Bologna.

“50 years ago, we introduced the world to ‘The Bologna song,’ as a way to spotlight our delicious deli meats and cement the brand’s legacy and mantra of uniting millions around a love of meat,” said Shelby Max, brand manager for Oscar Mayer. “We knew this anniversary was a moment that needed to be celebrated in a big way, both for those who remember and those that are new. By re-airing the original ad and becoming the first brand to accept singing as a form of payment, we want to remind fans everywhere that bologna has a first name – it’s O-S-C-A-R.”

Through Dec. 15, 2024, consumers can submit an audio recording correctly singing “The Bologna song” lyrics to SingtoPay.com and could receive an Instacart credit to use on Oscar Mayer Bologna and any other groceries, while supplies last.

In select cities nationwide, the iconic Wienermobile is bringing “Sing to Pay” to consumers in real life. Lucky individuals who spot the 27-foot hot dog on wheels through Dec. 15, 2024, can sing “The Bologna song” lyrics to the vehicle’s Hotdoggers and if correct, receive free Oscar Mayer Bologna.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.