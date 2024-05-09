Oscar Mayer is introducing its new Stuffed Dogs line to grocery retailers nationwide. According to Kerry's January 2024 A World of Future Tastes Report, consumers now more than ever want bold and unique flavors. Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs deliver on that with high-quality wieners alongside differentiated flavors and cheese.

Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs line. Courtesy of The Kraft Heinz Co.

Featuring three flavors — Cheese, Jalapeno Cheddar and Chili Cheese — Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs take inspiration from customers' favorite restaurant offerings. In fact, millions of consumers requested extra spice for their food last year alone, according to the GrubHub 2023 Trend Report, December 2023. This inspired key ingredients for the new recipes including real jalapeno peppers and chilies.

“Our ambition is to spark smiles and be the indisputable leader in taste, which is why we reimagined the iconic Oscar Mayer wiener to meet the evolving preferences of our consumers,” said Molly White, vice president of marketing for Oscar Mayer. “Whether seeking a spicy twist or pop of creamy cheese, we strive to feed fans’ appetite for category offerings that are currently only available from quick service restaurants.”

As the cheese dog category currently outpaces the hot dog category in dollar growth, according to IRI's last five years of consumption data (2018–2022), Oscar Mayer saw this as an opportunity to expand its hot dog offerings beyond its wieners. Oscar Mayer is the first brand to bring two new hot dog flavors, Jalapeno Cheddar and Chili Cheese, to retail — delivering on consumer demand for flavor and indulgence.

Stuffed Dogs are rolling out to major grocery retailers nationwide in eight-packs for $4.99.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Co.