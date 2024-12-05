Nearly 20 years after closing the last Ch-Chi's restaurant location, the Mexican restaurant chain is set to make a comeback thanks to a new agreement with Hormel Foods, owner of Chi-Chi's trademarks. The deal grants Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi's founder, use of the Chi-Chi's name on physical restaurant locations, which are expected to open in 2025.

Founded by restaurateur Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee in 1975, the Chi-Chi's restaurant chain grew rapidly during the late 20th century, reaching more than 200 locations nationwide. However, a series of ownership changes eventually led to the chain's closure in 2004.

McDermott, who has built his career in the restaurant industry with brands like Kona Grill and Rojo Mexican Grill, is determined to honor his family's legacy by combining the classic Chi-Chi's restaurant experience with modern influences.

"I still have fond memories of growing up in the CHI-CHI'S restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry," said Michael McDermott, founder of Chi-Chi's Restaurants LLC, the new company formed to revive Chi-Chi's Restaurants. "We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today's consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor."

Although there has not been a Chi-Chi's restaurant in the United States in 20 years, McDermott believes the brand holds a special place in the hearts of those who remember its heyday and remains popular among consumers nationwide who buy its packaged salsas, tortillas and seasonings, which will continue to be available as new restaurant locations open.

Source: Chi-Chi's Restaurants