The 2022 Private Label Manufacturers Association’s annual trade show was a sold out show, taking place on Nov. 13-15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. The theme for this year’s trade show was “Consumers Are Back in Charge,” emphasizing the importance of the consumer perspective in the private label sector.

As the trade show returned to an in-person setting, the show halls were bustling with retailers and wholesalers, PLMA member brokers, suppliers and non-exhibiting manufacturers, non-member visitors and members of the media. The trade show featured an international array of booths, with nearly 1,400 exhibitors and 2,300 booths filled with suppliers and store brand products.

On the show floor, a few noticeable trends emerged, including plant-based products and sustainable products and packaging. Consumers are interested in exploring meat alternatives, and they seem to be just as compelled to make sustainable purchasing choices. This is demonstrated not only by the sustainable products at the trade show, but by the sustainable packaging, too.

Some of the plant-based products on display at this year’s trade show include plant-based sausage, pepperoni and deli slices, and alternative fish sticks.

Some standout brands from the show include The Perfect Bite Co., Before The Butcher and Morrison’s Plant Revolution.

The Perfect Bite Co. offers frozen products made with the company's philosophy that food should be handmade from scratch with the best quality ingredients available . Some of The Perfect Bite Co.'s frozen products include Everything Dog in a Blanket and Uncured Bacon + Veggies with Gouda Egg Bites.

Before The Butcher is a plant-based company that offers products free of gluten, GMOs, dairy, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics. Products include plant-based burger patties, grounds, chunks, shreds and more.

Plant Revolution is a plant-based line of products by UK supermarket Morrisons. Some of the innovate products that Plant Revolution offers include Thai Style Fishcakes, 8 Streaky Rashers (bacon) and Meat-Less Meatballs.

For additional show information about the Private Label Manufacturers Association and the annual U.S. Private Label Trade Show, visit plma.com.