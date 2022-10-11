The first certified organic line of plant-based meats, CHi Foods is a healthy alternative made with real ingredients. It’s rich, it’s meaty and it’s full of umami. CHi Foods’ star ingredient is the CHi Nut (aka the Sacha Inchi Nut) — a protein packed superfood nut rich in plant-based Omega 3s. These nuts are sourced from Southeast Asia where the CHi Foods crew works with local village leaders to create sustainable economic solutions. Launching with 3 flavors of plant-based ground pork, those looking to eat and feel better will out and out salivate over the CHi-Rizo, Italian Herb and OG Ground Pork flavors. Packed with 11 g of complete protein, all products are Keto-friendly, Paleo-friendly, zero net carbs, top 9 allergen free, and incredibly delicious. Also available at Sprouts nationwide.

Source: CHi Foods