Denny's is bringing back its Baconalia menu. Returning to all Denny's locations after a 10-year hiatus, this limited-time menu features seven bacon-centric creations, making this the biggest Baconalia yet.

From June 21 through Aug. 29, customers can feast on dishes such as Premium Bacon Loaded Pancakes, the Triple Bacon Sampler, the Bacon Obsession Burger, and the Sweet Maple Bacon Sundae. Introduced to fans in 2011, Baconalia taps into America's obsession with all things bacon. The U.S. bacon market grew from $14.54 billion in 2022 to $15.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to continue growing at CAGR of 5.8%. Growth rates and projections from are from the Yahoo Finance Smoked Bacon and Ham Global Market Report 2023.

All new for this Baconalia return, Denny's has partnered with the makers of Hormel Black Label Bacon for the first time to elevate the Denny's Baconalia pork-tastic menu.

"Many things have changed over the past decade, but one thing has remained the same, and that is America's love of and obsession with bacon," said John Dillon, Denny's president. "We're proud to partner with the makers of HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon and bring our diner fans the biggest Baconalia celebration yet. We are confident guests will love our bacon-crazed menu and keep coming back for more."

Denny's offers savory and salty options for guests. The Hormel Black Label Bacon Slam consists of two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, four strips of thick-cut Hormel Black Label Premium Cherrywood Bacon, eggs, and hashbrowns. For a hearty lunch or dinner, guests can dine on a Sweet and Smoky BLT&E — a twist on the classic BLT that comes topped with eggs, bacon jam and Hormel Black Label Premium Cherrywood Bacon.

For dessert, diners can order the What's Shakin' Bacon Milk Shake. This thick, hand-dipped milkshake is a blend of premium vanilla ice cream, maple-flavored syrup, and diced bacon and topped with whipped cream.

"We're excited to partner with Denny's for the first time to upgrade their customers' bacon obsession during Baconalia," said Amy Sand, director of marketing for Hormel Foods. "As the premium bacon option for bacon lovers, it only makes sense to incorporate HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon across a variety of mouth-watering menu items that can be enjoyed anytime a bacon craving hits."

Guests can purchase limited-edition Baconalia merchandise on Dinerdrip.com. The swag includes beach towels, fluffy bucket hats, sunglasses, and a water flask with stickers.

The Baconalia menu is available all day, every day for a limited time only in Denny's locations nationwide. Items can be ordered online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps. For more information about Denny's, visit www.dennys.com.

