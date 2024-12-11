USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are announcing the completion of a funded research project by researchers at North Carolina State University, which not only showed that nontoxic segments of C. septicum alpha toxin possess a protective ability against experimental Clostridial dermatitis infection of turkeys and can be suitable vaccine candidates, but also both parenteral and oral routes of vaccination can protect turkeys against Clostridial dermatitis. The research was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Prestage Farms. The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program encompassing all phases of poultry and egg production and processing.

A summary of the completed project: Project #BRF-014, Development of a Probiotic-Based Recombinant Oral Vectored-Vaccine Against Clostridial Dermatitis in Turkeys - Dr. Ravi Kulkarni, Department of Population Health and Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C.

Clostridial dermatitis, caused predominantly by Clostridium septicum, is an economically important disease of turkeys characterized by necrotic dermatitis and sudden death. Previous research showed that C. septicum alpha toxin (ATX) is a key factor in producing Clostridial dermatitis and that protection against Clostridial dermatitis seems to depend on ATX antibodies. Through the recent study, Kulkarni and researchers from North Carolina State University identified ‘nontoxic domains of ATX’ (ntATX) and developed two probiotic Lactococcus lactis-based vaccines expressing ntATX antigens.

Findings showed that the nontoxic segments of C. septicum ATX possess a protective ability against experimental Clostridial dermatitis infection of turkeys, and hence, can be suitable vaccine candidates. Further, employing both the subcutaneous and oral routes of vaccination can protect turkeys against Clostridial dermatitis.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association