USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at the USDA, ARS, National Disease Center in which researchers assessed the efficacy of Salmonella vaccines to reduce S. Reading colonization, dissemination and persistence in turkeys. The research was made possible in part by the Cooper Family Foundation and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program that encompasses all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project BRU015: Vaccination Against Salmonella Enterica Serotype Reading: Evaluation of the Cross-Protective Salmonella BBS 866 Vaccine and the Avipro Megan Egg Vaccine at Reducing Outbreak-Associated S. Reading Colonization, Dissemination and Persistence in Turkeys (Dr. Shawn Bearson, USDA, ARS, National Animal Disease Center in Ames, Iowa)

The previous foodborne outbreak of Salmonella enterica serovar Reading revealed the need for effective control of this serovar in turkey production. Vaccination can reduce Salmonella in poultry. Dr. Shawn Bearson, a microbiologist within the Food Safety & Enteric Pathogens Research Unit at the USDA, ARS, National Animal Disease Center, recently completed a research project that assessed the vaccine efficacy of two live-attenuated Salmonella vaccines, the commercial AviPro Megan Egg vaccine and an internally developed cross-protective BBS 866 DIVA vaccine, to reduce S. Reading colonization in turkeys. Findings showed that vaccination with BBS 866 or AviPro Megan Egg significantly reduced colonization by S. Reading in turkeys, indicating that these vaccines are cross-protective and could be a pre-harvest intervention strategy against this serovar.

The research summary can be found on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website at www.uspoultry.org.

Sources: USPOULTRY; USPOULTRY Foundation; Dr. Shawn Bearson (USDA, ARS, National Animal Disease Center, Ames, Iowa) and other researchers; Cooper Family Foundation; International Poultry Expo