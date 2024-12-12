Today's young diners are more adventurous than ever, embracing bold flavors, global cuisines and creative presentations that rival what's trending for adults. From spicy dishes that pack just the right kick to build-your-own bowls and Instagram-worthy healthy treats, the latest food trends for kids are all about blending fun, flavor and nutrition. To meet the demand, culinary experts and registered dietitians from Chartwells K12 used their insights from serving 2.2 million meals a day to students at 4,500 schools across the country to identify the top 10 food trends for kids in 2025, proving that when it comes to food, kids are ready to think outside the lunchbox.

"Our top priority is creating menu items that kids genuinely love to eat, and we do that by listening to the students we serve," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, senior vice president – Culinary, Chartwells K12. "We bring innovation to the cafeteria by collaborating with kids to craft meals that are not only exciting and delicious but also healthy, meeting their evolving preferences and fueling their busy days."

Chartwells K12's top 10 food trends for kids in 2025:

Bowl'd over – A healthy, fully customizable meal all in one convenient bowl? Don't mind if we do. The warm bowl trend brings a mix of ingredients like grains, proteins, veggies and sauces, all layered, while a cold bowl offers nutrient-rich acai or a smoothie base with unlimited toppings. Inclusive ingredients – With accommodating ingredients at the forefront, this culinary trend ensures every student has a seat at the table. From spiced halal taco meat to vegetarian Sopes Polenta, inclusive ingredients honor diverse dietary needs without compromising flavor. Think plant-based entrees, nut-free options and dishes inspired by cultures worldwide, all coming together to create a unifying experience. Crunch time – Mealtime should be a sensory experience, especially for kids. In addition to adding texture to foods, crunchy options provide stimulation and even health benefits. Healthy little treats – "Little treat culture" has trickled down to Gen Z and Gen Alpha thanks to social media, and who can blame them for wanting a little reward for completing a hard task or making it through the school day? This trend puts a healthy twist on the viral concept, swapping added sugars for nutritious ingredients. Earth-conscious eats – When it comes to sustainability, it's no secret that eating fresh, local foods benefits the planet. Plus, kids can learn about what grows right in their area or community. Eating local helps kids understand where their food comes from. Whether it's through farm-to-school initiatives or an opportunity to support local farmers at school, eating local and in season is a way to support kids' hometowns and stay healthy. Global flavors – Taking a cue from restaurant trends, kids are no longer bound to the cuisine they're used to at home, expanding their palettes through a variety of global flavors. From exploring the spices of Korea to trying Mexican-inspired comfort foods, they're choosing their own culinary adventure. Putting the fun in functional – Today's kids are busier than ever, and when they stop to fuel up, they're looking for snacks and meals that taste good and help them stay alert, calm and confident for whatever the day may bring. "Newstalgic" recipes – A blend of old and new, the newstalgic trend brings a twist to comforting classics by reimagining familiar dishes with creative updates, keeping the nostalgic warmth while adding a modern flair. Think mac and cheese elevated with barbecue pulled pork, or sandwiches reinvented as bite-sized buffalo chicken sliders with a spicy kick. Newstalgia is all about honoring cherished food memories while embracing today's flavors and techniques. Spice is nice – Spices like chili, paprika and sriracha finding their way into kid-friendly dishes has only fueled the fire. This trend isn't just about the heat though; it's about flavor exploration, helping kids discover the world of spices in an approachable way. Chartwells recently introduced their What's Shaking spice station to cafeterias, giving kids a chance to add a hit of flavor to their lunchtime favorites without any extra sodium. Bold and briny – Fermented foods bring a flavorful punch to meals, packed with probiotics.

As a foodservice partner serving school districts across nearly 40 states, Chartwells K12 assembled its fifth annual food trends for kids list by drawing on decades of experience and expertise in understanding children's food preferences.

Source: Chartwells K12