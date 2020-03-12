Supplier News

PS Seasoning introduces new snack stick flavors for Spring

March 12, 2020
PS Seasoning, a leading supplier of specialty spices and seasonings for the meat and protein industry, announces two new flavors to its line of gourmet snack stick seasonings: Korean BBQ and Honey Sriracha. The new products were inspired by the growing influence of Asian fusion flavors in the marketplace.

“The flavors of regional cuisines of Asia are trends leading the meat industry this year,” says Stephanie Neu, manager of Research & Development at PS Seasoning. “Our innovation team has a continuous process of researching flavors and trend data to find profiles that complement proteins used in sausage and snack stick making. Every product is tested by our innovation team before and after processing to ensure consistent flavor in multiple applications.”

Inspired by the bold flavors traditionally found in Korean cuisine, the Korean BBQ seasoning has a great balance of sweet, spicy and savory from ingredients like brown sugar, soy sauce, gochugaru chili, sesame and green onion. Korean BBQ flavors are an emerging trend for 2020 for snacks and meat products, which also extends into to food service: online review platform Yelp forecasted that Korean barbecue will be a “top cuisine in 2020,” with 34% growth in the last 8 years.

The Honey Sriracha seasoning elevates the traditional “sweet-heat” flavor profile by the addition of real honey and hot sauce. “We’re still seeing the sriracha trend going strong this year,” says Neu. “When balanced with honey, you get a really flavorful snack stick that is still approachable and recognizable to our customers.”

The new snack stick seasoning blends are available for individual purchase on www.psseasoning.com or in bulk quantities. For wholesale inquiries, please contact us at psonline@psseasoning.com.

