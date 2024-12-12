Global Seafood Alliance has introduced a new platform, Prism, that provides assurance and traceability offerings in partnership with Wholechain. As part of the launch of the platform, GSA and Wholechain will be hosting a traceability webinar series beginning Dec. 17, 2024, which will continue throughout 2025.

GSA's Prism is a platform where audit and traceability data are combined for a single source of assurances and monitoring capabilities. By connecting suppliers' Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST)/GS1-Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS) capable traceability platform, data can be seamlessly consumed and utilized.

The webinar series will explore a variety of topics, including the upcoming "Building Trust in Seafood Through Traceability and Certification" webinar, an update on the Food Safety Modernization Act, and operationalizing traceability in a supply chain.

"We are excited to unveil our assurances and traceability platform, Prism, which is designed to revolutionize how our customers manage and verify their supply chains," said Tim Grotheer, Global Seafood Alliance director of IT. "This platform represents a leap forward in technology, combining robust data systems with user-centric design to ensure seamless tracking, greater accountability, and the confidence that comes with comprehensive insights. We hope you can join us for our upcoming webinar series where we will explore varying topics spanning regulation, operationalizing traceability, traceability versus certification and more."

Created in partnership with Wholechain, GSA's Prism platform offers insights and metrics across GSA standards and is augmented with GDST/GS1-EPCIS digital traceability. GSA is offering GSA corporate members a 25% discount on their first year with Wholechain.

Source: Global Seafood Alliance