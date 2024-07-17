Beaver Street Fisheries and iFoodDS are announcing a proof-of-concept project to connect the seafood supply chain from producers to distributors to foodservice and grocery retail customers. The iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust platform enables this connectivity, allowing Beaver Street Fisheries and its supplier network to capture, store and share data required by the Food Safety Modernization Act Food Traceability Rule (FSMA 204), resulting in greater supply chain transparency and a safer food supply.

"As a leading importer, exporter, manufacturer, and distributor of quality seafood from the US and around the world, Beaver Street Fisheries is unwavering in our commitment to delivering safe, traceable products to our customers," said Scott Lane, chief information officer at Beaver Street Fisheries. "By partnering with iFoodDS, we are exploring solutions with our FSMA 204 Compliance Team and taking a significant step towards creating a safer, more transparent supply chain to meet both our customer and regulatory requirements. This collaboration allows us to test flexible and practical options that our supplier network can easily implement, further enhancing the trust and assurance in our products."

To ensure a traceability system that meets the needs of all suppliers, iFoodDS is working with seafood traceability solution providers Wholechain and ThisFish on the Beaver Street Fisheries project. iFoodDS has designed a traceability platform that not only eases the FSMA 204 compliance burden but also integrates with other systems and adopts industry standards such as GS1, enabling flexibility and interoperability. The collaboration between iFoodDS, Wholechain and This Fish is set to advance seafood traceability by giving suppliers options and ensuring that whatever method or software provider they use to capture data required by FSMA 204 can be shared across the supply chain through the iFoodDS platform.

"At iFoodDS, our team excels in partnering with large-scale enterprises with a diverse network of suppliers," said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. "As the only traceability platform with a proven, interoperable, and scalable solution, iFoodDS can make FSMA 204 compliance easy for Beaver Street Fisheries and its supplier partners."

Source: iFoodDS