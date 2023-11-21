ReposiTrak, a food traceability and regulatory compliance network built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is announcing the addition of a suppler of shrimp from Mexico and a seafood harvester and processor to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, or RTN. The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements for each Critical Tracking Event in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

The seafood suppliers will use RTN to do traceability with two in-network retail grocery chains and an in-network wholesaler. The users include:

A Henderson, Nev.-based importer of shrimp from Mexico that has been in operation for nearly 30 years.

A global, Seattle-based company that harvests and sources seafood from farms and fisherman. The company also processes and sells product from four facilities.

“No two seafood companies are alike, and that’s why it’s especially important to start FSMA 204 food traceability now and not to wait,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. ﻿“Supply chains will differ from supplier-to-supplier, and therefore traceability data requirements will differ. Additionally, the data requested by your customer may be even more robust [than] what you’re prepared for. Now is the time to understand the FSMA 204 rule and start working toward a solution for your operation.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software, and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee. There is no cost to retailers.

Source: ReposiTrak