Sysco Corp. and iFoodDS are announcing a proof-of-concept project to explore solutions that enable Sysco and its diverse supplier base to capture, store and share data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Modernization Act 204 Food Traceability Rule.

"As the global leader in foodservice, Sysco has a responsibility to ensure compliance solutions can be implemented for use across its broad supplier network," said Charles Leftwich, Sysco's vice president, food safety and quality assurance. "We are pleased to partner with iFoodDS to explore a FSMA 204 compliance solution that creates a safer, more efficient, and transparent food supply chain that is effective for our U.S. supplier partners and our customers."

Sysco's aim is to implement a flexible, scalable, interoperable traceability solution that provides suppliers flexible and pragmatic options for sharing data required by FSMA 204.

"At iFoodDS, our team excels in partnering with large-scale enterprises with an extensive network of suppliers," said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. "As the only traceability platform with a proven and scalable solution, iFoodDS can make FSMA 204 compliance easy for Sysco and its broad network of supplier partners."

Source: iFoodDS