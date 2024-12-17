We R Food Safety has introduced its Robust Listeria Control Program Rev 4.

With the events of 2024, it has become apparent that controlling Listeria monocytogenes is of upmost importance to the meat and poultry industry. We R Food Safety has developed a Robust Listeria Control designed to find and eradicate Listeria monocytogenes from processing environments.

We R Food Safety pulled together experts from a variety of establishments, academia, data from the Food Safe Pro! database, government resources and its own experiences to build its comprehensive program.

As an industry, we must do our best to find and eradicate this pathogen from our operating environments. Every time there is an issue in anyone’s establishment it hurts the whole industry.

Learn more about We R Food Safety's Robust Listeria Control Program Rev 4 here.

Source: We R Food Safety



