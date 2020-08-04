We R Food Safety! is offering free training for regulators, auditors and others that use Food Safe Pro! software under guest access via a Zoom meeting on August 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST and 2:00 PM CST. Each session will last approximately 1 hour and cover the same material.

Food Safe Pro! is installed and running in over 100 facilities in the United States and we are expanding deployment rapidly. To assist regulators and auditors we are providing free training via Zoom that will give them the ability to rapidly navigate the system to access food safety plans, flow diagrams, review records, review supporting documents, and pull reports related to the food safety system in place at the facility.

While focused on regulators, auditors and others that use the system under guest access, it is open to anyone who wishes to attend.

The morning session will be presented by Molly Linden and the afternoon session will be presented by Abbey Davidson. Both sessions cover the same material and will be recorded for viewing later.

To register for the morning session please click this link, if it doesn’t open you can copy and paste it into your web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qLqJQbAwQ0GA7rQYnyAXeQ

To register for the afternoon session please click this link, if it doesn’t open you can copy and paste it into your web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s2GVRWj1T-aBpzP3GyXedQ

For more information visit www.werfoodsafety.com.