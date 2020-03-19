We R Food Safety announces free webinar on dealing with Coronavirus

During these times when people are asked to socially distance and limit time with others, how do we make sure that our industry is safe, secure, and trusted?

Andrew Lorenz, Rich Atkinson, and Erik Ullanderson will dive into specifics on what can be done immediately to positively impact your business and your community.

“Essential Strategies for Food Safety Operations During the Corona Pandemic” will be held on March 20 at 12:00 PM Eastern/9:00 AM Pacific.

We R Food Safety wants to make sure that all our clients and the entire food industry takes a leadership role in making sure your business are successful during these times. The webinar will address the following:

How the food industry should address the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and recommendations for success

How to use your food safety data to grow ROI

How to turn your customers questions, comments, frustrations, into solutions for your community

QA: Ask our experts anything! We are here to help.

Register here! https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uolSP0jyT-u9SsChWXbh6g

Source: We R Food Safety!