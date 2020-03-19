Meat and Poultry Industry News

We R Food Safety announces free webinar on dealing with Coronavirus

newsbriefs
March 19, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS coronavirus / we r food safety / webinar
Order Reprints
No Comments

During these times when people are asked to socially distance and limit time with others, how do we make sure that our industry is safe, secure, and trusted? 

Andrew Lorenz, Rich Atkinson, and Erik Ullanderson will dive into specifics on what can be done immediately to positively impact your business and your community.

“Essential Strategies for Food Safety Operations During the Corona Pandemic” will be held on March 20 at 12:00 PM Eastern/9:00 AM Pacific.

We R Food Safety wants to make sure that all our clients and the entire food industry takes a leadership role in making sure your business are successful during these times. The webinar will address the following: 

  • How the food industry should address the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and recommendations for success 
  • How to use your food safety data to grow ROI 
  • How to turn your customers questions, comments, frustrations, into solutions for your community 
  • QA: Ask our experts anything!  We are here to help. 

Register here! https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uolSP0jyT-u9SsChWXbh6g   

Source: We R Food Safety!

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Standex to sell Master-Bilt and Nor-Lake refrigeration businesses

BioSafe Systems adds to engineering team

Case Farms Morganton facility reaches one million man hours without a lost-time accident

Perdue Farms CEO says chicken shortage is temporary

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.