This holiday season, restaurant gift cards are on the menu for many shoppers as a convenient, flexible and thoughtful way to meet the needs of everyone on the wish list. The National Restaurant Association conducted an online survey of 1,000 adults from Nov. 22-24, 2024, asking questions about their perceptions of restaurant gift cards. The survey found that three in five (59%) adults plan to give restaurant gift cards, with the trend growing among younger generations, particularly Gen Z adults (74%) and millennials (70%).

"Restaurant gift cards are a thoughtful way to make holiday gift giving meaningful and easier, especially when you have a long list of friends and family to purchase gifts for,” said Michelle Korsmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association. “As our survey shows, nearly half (46%) of adults buy a restaurant gift card because it offers convenience and flexibility. With the holidays in full swing, there's no better way to bring people together than by sharing a delicious meal at a favorite restaurant. Americans love going to restaurants and a restaurant gift card creates valuable memories for friends and family.”

Younger adults are leading the way in giving restaurant gift cards:

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Gen Z adults report planning to give a restaurant gift card this holiday season. Respondents are more likely to purchase a gift for a friend or family member their own age, highlighting their preference for giving practical and experiential gifts within their own social circles.

70% of millennials are likely to give a restaurant gift card, with 58% planning to give one to a millennial family member or friend. This age group is the biggest giver and receiver of restaurant gift cards – showing strong preference for gifting to their peers but also extending their giving across generations.

Older generations are less likely than their younger cohorts to give restaurant gift cards, with 54% of Gen Xers planning to give a gift card, and 44% of baby boomers. For boomers, a large majority (77%) give gift cards because they know the recipient enjoys dining out – showing the thoughtful nature of the gift.

When it comes to receiving gift cards, consumers know exactly what they want:

Recipients want the full meal paid for: 81% of adults say it's important that the gift card covers the full cost of a meal.

Recipients enjoy what they know: 77% of adults prefer a restaurant gift card from a favorite restaurant, while only 36% say they want a gift card to somewhere new, showing they're all about familiarity when it comes to using a restaurant gift card.

Recipients want flexibility: 76% of adults value gift cards that can be used for delivery or takeout. Millennials are especially fond of this option, with 82% preferring the flexibility to utilize their gift in the comfort of their own home. This focus on value aligns with recent trends highlighted in the National Restaurant Association's 2025 What's Hot Culinary Forecast, where budget-friendly deals and convenience are key drivers of restaurant spending.

Convenience is king when purchasing gift cards:

Major retailers: Over half (55%) of all adult respondents plan to purchase restaurant gift cards from Walmart, supermarkets or other large retailers.

Direct from restaurants: Nearly half (48%) of all adult respondents will go straight to the source, purchasing gift cards directly from the restaurant, either in store or online. These buyers want to make sure they’re supporting their favorite spots.

Amazon: 44% of Gen Z adults and 46% of millennials are turning to Black Friday deals on platforms like Amazon, underscoring the growing appeal of holiday shopping events for restaurant gift cards.

When it comes to holiday gift cards, people want them to be practical, easy to use and from places they already know and love.

Source: National Restaurant Association