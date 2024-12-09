New research reveals the top trends set to shake up American menus in 2025, with food tourism content fueling authentic global flavors.

Following a challenging year of traffic slumps in 2024, the industry is set to make a moderate recovery in 2025. Alto-Shaam, a company that manufactures commercial kitchen for foodservice operations, has identified the emerging culinary shifts that are set to move into mainstream influence in menu management nationwide as hope appears on the horizon for the industry.

Using data from foodservice insights firm Technomic and exploration of consumer trends, the team of culinary specialists and menu management experts at Alto-Shaam have identified the top five drivers of menu evolution in 2025:

Cultivating global connections

Elevated dining and upscaling ingredients

Stealth health and super foods

Harmonizing heat

Limited-time offers

The rising popularity of food tourism is fueling consumer curiosity to experience authentic flavors from across the globe. This trend has emerged on TikTok and Instagram, with travelers showcasing their culinary adventures. The research suggests that this has driven a growing appetite for authentic cuisine, as evidenced by the rapid rise in the popularity of authentic Asian food beyond its traditional communities, and the increasing demand for genuine Italian flavors, prepared as they are in Italy. Consumers are not only willing to embrace local cuisines, they also want to understand the cooking skills and techniques used to prepare their meals.

Experts at Alto-Shaam recommend that staff, including chefs, waitresses, waiters and hosts, are educated and encouraged to share this knowledge with customers, to feed their excitement and encourage social media promotion of their experiences.

Elevated dining, upscaling ingredients

Alto-Shaam found that social media is also influencing consumer aspiration levels, driving them to new heights and sparking a surge in luxury dining as foodies chase high-end spots serving top-tier dishes. This includes the desire for high-quality ingredients, as a result of increased awareness and global food knowledge.

Kristina Bladecki, executive corporate chef and head of culinary, said, "restauranteurs must carefully consider their ingredient quality choices and how these are presented through their menu planning and design in order to attract paying customers, while keeping economic factors and a diverse customer base in mind."

High menu prices have been an issue in the industry in recent years due to inflation, resulting in a decline in traffic as diners wish to spend less. In 2025, operators can offer elevated foodservice experiences at more affordable prices by emphasizing value in limited-time offers to drive sales.

Stealth health, super foods

Gen Z is shaking things up, demanding healthier and more sustainable options compared to older generations. Research has found that growing health awareness has resulted in a focus on quality ingredients for those who are willing to splash out on premium products.

In response, the experts at Alto-Shaam predict that blended meat options will spike on menus in the new year. Expect to see functional plants like burdock, angelica and osha root popping up more frequently, adding an innovative twist to dishes. Similarly, veggies will increasingly appear at the center of the plate in place of meat, including caraflex cabbage, lion's mane, maitake and oyster mushrooms, and avocado.

Harmonizing heat

A desire for bold and complex sauces and spices has hit America in recent years. This follows a new love of customization, indulgence and comfort in the U.S. The study predicts that condiments and spices are set to influence 2025 menus, with popular items including gochujang, hot honey and honey sriracha. Classics revamped or merged, such as honey miso and fermented hot sauce, and dishes becoming spices, including pizza spice and pho spice, are also anticipated to meet consumer demand for punchy flavors with a twist.

"Restaurateurs should get creative and utilize in-house ingredients to introduce new and exciting flavors to their menus. For example, popular hot honey which taps into the recent swicy trend, can be made with just honey, hot peppers and vinegar" Bladecki said.

Diners are also expected to embrace the full complexity of peppers in 2025, with chiles such as the Goat's Horn and the Aji Amarillo rising in popularity, offering fruity-spicy flavors.

Limited-time offers

Eating out has moved from a once a week or special-occasion treat to the everyday norm as diners try to keep up with all the dishes at their convenience.

Increased LTOs will offer increased accessibility for diners who may have previously found inflated prices out of reach.

According to Technomic, 52% of consumers say the availability of LTOs is important when deciding which restaurant to visit, up from 48% in 2021, as consumers become more vigilant with their spending. With 50% of operators launching at least one LTO in the last year, Alto-Shaam highly encourages operators to continue doing so in 2025.

"LTOs are a great way to attract a diverse customer base, create buzz and excitement, and test impact as they are not permanent. In addition, it has been found customers increase their spending when using LTOs, supporting wider commercial business objectives" Bladecki said.

Source: Alto-Shaam