The National Pork Producers Council is deeply disappointed in Congress’ decision to relinquish their responsibility to produce a new Farm Bill and an overdue federal solution for California Proposition 12.

“Pork producers do not have the luxury of waiting for Congress to pass a new, five-year Farm Bill next year. After years of losing money and forcing family farms out of business, we needed the certainty to make decisions yesterday. Congress’ complete disregard and inability to adequately provide assurance for producers is sure to make this a bleak holiday season for many farming families across the country,” said Lori Stevermer, NPPC president and pork producer from Easton, Minn. “America’s pork producers have continually raised our voices and have ultimately been ignored by Congress through its failure to provide a solution to the problems created by Prop. 12: increasing our operating costs, creating future business uncertainty, and raising consumer prices.”

Instead, Congressional leadership announced its intentions to pass a “clean” one-year extension of the 2018 Farm Bill, denying new programs or funding.

NPPC will continue to push Congress to provide a federal solution to Prop. 12 and other priorities.

Source: National Pork Producers Council