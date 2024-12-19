Pacific Seafood and Trident Seafoods are announcing the completion of Pacific’s acquisition of Trident’s Kodiak, Alaska, processing operations.

The acquisition includes three established processing plants—Star of Kodiak, Alkod, and Kodiak Near Island—as well as the Plaza bunkhouse apartments for team member housing. Trident’s Kodiak team members will be retained by Pacific Seafood.

“Kodiak is home to some of the most abundant and sustainable fisheries in the world, and we are honored to partner with our new, very talented team members, the fleet and the community to unlock new opportunities for this region,” said Ashton Meier, Pacific Seafood’s vice president of processing, who will lead the combined operations. “With Pacific Seafood’s vertical integration, global market access, and value-added capabilities, we are ready to deliver unmatched value and stability for Kodiak’s hardworking fishermen and our customers worldwide.”

Pacific’s U.S. distribution network has facilities throughout the country, as well as a dedicated transportation team with a fleet of over 200 trucks and an air freight division. The acquisition of Trident’s Kodiak facilities enhances Pacific’s ability to provide customers with a fully rounded supply of wild whitefish and other Alaska species, offering direct access to these resources.

Meier is working closely with the local team and fleet to ensure a seamless start to the upcoming cod and pollock seasons. Pacific’s expanded capacity will also allow it to better serve and support Pacific’s fishing partners operating in the Gulf of Alaska and West Coast fisheries.

Founded in 1941, Pacific Seafood began as an independent local retailer in Portland, Ore. It was the vision of Frank Dulcich Sr. and his son Dominic to bring fresh, high-quality seafood from the Oregon coast to local families. Today, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and -operated company with over 40 facilities across the U.S. and Canada, employing more than 3,000 team members and distributing products worldwide.

Source: Pacific Seafood