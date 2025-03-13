Pacific Seafood selects Schoox to advance employee development

Frontline workforce learning and skills development company Schoox has been chosen by Pacific Seafood, a family-owned and operated seafood provider, to advance the organization's vision for employee development. The company employs more than 3,000 team members across 40 facilities in the United States, Canada and Chile.

Pacific Seafood employees have multiple opportunities for career growth and skills development across various fields, ranging from fishing and sustainable aquaculture to processing and distribution.

"We're passionate about empowering our team members through dynamic internal education programs that ignite leadership skills and fuel both personal and professional growth," said Bill Hueffner, VP of talent and culture at Pacific Seafood. "Schoox allows us to engage with our frontline team members in ways that weren't possible for us in the past. We're eager to launch Schoox and give our people the tools to take charge of their career paths, enhance their skills, and unlock exciting future opportunities for advancement."

"We're excited to collaborate with a growing, innovative company like Pacific Seafood, that knows the positive impact learning and development can have on the business," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and chief executive officer of Schoox. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our expanding family of customers."

Over 3,000 organizations worldwide trust Schoox to modernize training, support their frontline workers, enhance employee skills, boost retention and create a culture of continuous improvement.

Source: Schoox