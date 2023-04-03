USPOULTRY’s 2023 Poultry Processor Workshop will be held May 17–18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee. The Poultry Processor Workshop will highlight leadership and employee development sessions, such as Attributes of and Tools to Become a High-Value Leader, Workforce Staffing Resources Options, and Employee Retention and Motivation.

“Advancement and change continue at a rapid pace in today’s poultry industry. Poultry processing professionals will walk away from this workshop with information that will allow them to keep their plants running at optimum levels. We encourage everyone - plant managers, complex managers, QA and line supervisors - to attend. The program has something for everyone,” remarked Valerie Dahlke, senior director of QA/FS - Fresh for Wayne-Sanderson Farms, and program committee chairperson.

The program will also address operations challenges, including topics on The 5 Whys of a Root Cause Analysis, Foreign Material Prevention Best Practices, the latest updates on Advantages and Disadvantages of Automated Debone Technology and much more.

The agenda was developed by a program committee of plant managers, food safety and quality assurance professionals, as well as university personnel that includes Valerie Dahlke, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, and program committee chairperson, Stan Fretwell, Peco Foods Inc., Corbett Kloster, Fieldale Farms Corp., Marie Presley, Fieldale Farms Corp., and Dr. Harshavardhan Thippareddi, University of Georgia.

To view the full agenda, register for the Poultry Processor Workshop and reserve your hotel room, click here or visit www.uspoultry.org.