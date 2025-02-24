According to a recent Rabobank aquaculture market outlook report, 2025 is forecast to bring an improvement in the production growth of key aquaculture species.

Conducted in cooperation with the Global Seafood Alliance, RaboResearch’s annual aquaculture survey on finfish and shrimp production suggests freshwater species pangasius (up 7% year over year) and tilapia (up 5% year over year) are predicted to lead growth.

The survey found respondents noting concern about market prices, feed costs, and market access through 2025 – with the fear of increasing tariffs and trade restrictions impacting the industry, which is highly dependent on exports.

Sustainability ranks as a primary production and marketing focus for aquaculture companies. With that in mind, club store giant Costco has expanded its relationship with the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. Nearly three-quarters of the retailer’s farmed seafood is now ASC-certified, with the Costco-ASC collaboration prioritizing projects that promote ASC-labeled products and advance responsible aquaculture.

On the regulatory front, in December 2024 the US released an updated National Aquaculture Development Plan, the first such update since 1983. The effort aims to shore up US commitment to food security and climate resilience while protecting threatened and endangered marine and freshwater species. In addition to providing a sustainable source of US-raised seafood, aquaculture has helped more than 70 endangered or threatened species, including Pacific salmon, white abalone and queen conch.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is working to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas, which are evaluated for their potential environmental, economic and social suitability to support commercial aquaculture. NOAA recently rolled out Programmatic Environmental Impact Statements for Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas. NOAA identified up to 10 proposed Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Southern California: eight proposed Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in the Santa Barbara Channel and two in Santa Monica Bay, ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 acres each and totaling 16,500 acres in federal waters that are potentially suitable to support aquaculture.

Proposed Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in the Gulf of Mexico include an area off the coast of Louisiana and three areas off the coast of Texas, ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 acres each and totaling 6,500 acres.

On the state level, Washington has adopted a rule banning commercial net-pen aquaculture, a form of fish farming adopted in the state for nearly four decades. Commercial net-pen aquaculture -- already banned in California and Alaska - may still proceed on bodies of water in Washington not leased by the state.