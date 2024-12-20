The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, reflects on a record-breaking year of activities, partnerships and contributions to support the future packaging and processing industry workforce. In 2024, the foundation contributed over $800,000 in support of programs and initiatives to engage young minds and empower the next generation of innovators and leaders.

The foundation reached thousands of students nationwide in 2024 through partnerships, scholarships and workforce development programs. This included efforts that supported over 17,000 students at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, 11,576 students participating in FIRST Robotics Competitions — backed by $294,000 in contributions to help them develop STEM skills and explore engineering careers — and 1,710 students engaged in PACK EXPO International student events.

“Our sponsors and partners play a crucial role in making these programs a success,” said Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “Their dedication and generosity ensure that we can continue inspiring and empowering the next generation of innovators while showcasing the unlimited career opportunities in packaging and processing.”

This year, nearly $200,000 in scholarships were awarded to 31 students pursuing degrees in packaging, engineering and related fields. An additional $477,686 in matching funds was contributed through the PMMI U Skills Fund for the Future Workforce, helping PMMI Member companies support their local and regional two- to four-year colleges, universities, technical schools, high schools and other programs that engage students and foster industry connections.

At PACK EXPO International, the largest PACK EXPO show to date which brought together 77,500 industry professionals, the PMMI Foundation made industry career exploration accessible to students. A $75,000 travel fund enabled student groups to attend, while show floor competitions like the Amazing Packaging Race awarded $9,000 in prize money, and the PACK Challenge awarded $20,000. The PMMI Foundation also raised $41,000 through the Silent Auction, contributed $25,000 to sponsor 40 Girl Scouts to promote STEM education and sustainable packaging practices and assisted PMMI Member companies in bringing their interns to PACK EXPO through its Internship Reimbursement Program.

For its third year, partnership with Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, supported 35 summer manufacturing camps, introducing 479 students to hands-on manufacturing experiences.

“The progress we’ve made this year is inspiring and reflects our commitment to building a strong and innovative workforce for the future,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “As we look ahead to another impactful year, we remain grateful for the unwavering support of our sponsors and partners. Their contributions are not just investments in programs but in the lives and futures of thousands of students. These partnerships are the cornerstone of our mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of leaders in our industry.”

