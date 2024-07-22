Since 2020, JBS USA has invested over $3.5 million in the Ottumwa, Iowa, community through the Hometown Strong program, part of a larger $100 million commitment to make JBS communities across the U.S. and Canada better places to live and work. The company is collaborating with local Ottumwa leaders to dedicate funding to the projects and initiatives that can have the greatest impact on the community.

Investments range from developing housing, including an apartment complex with 108 below-market-rate units available to JBS employees and their families, to contributing $50,000 to build a state-of-the-art youth soccer complex at Legacy Fields. JBS invested $600,000 to expand the Ottumwa Family YMCA daycare, providing a single-location daycare solution for families with children of multiple ages, alleviating scheduling difficulties for families in the community.

“JBS is giving back to the regions where we operate,” said Zenna Boyd, human resources director for JBS USA in Ottumwa. “This is our opportunity to invest in the communities where our employees and their families live.”

These investments “help with the quality of life of the people who are currently living here, but also help our businesses in their recruiting and retention efforts,” said Andy Maw, Welcome & Connect Legacy Foundation.

State and local leaders have applauded these investments. In 2020, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “Iowa is central to the world’s food supply and JBS USA plays a critical role in food production. I greatly appreciate JBS USA’s investment and look forward to building on our partnership.”

JBS has spearheaded transformational projects such as the Southeast Iowa JBS Sports Center, a state-of-the-art multiuse sports facility. After decades of community effort to develop such a project, JBS contributed $1 million to make the plans a reality. This facility will be pivotal for the development of local athletes, provide year-round recreational opportunities for the community and help attract economic development through travelers using the facility.

“Working with the JBS Hometown Strong team to get the Ottumwa JBS Sports Center off the ground was a seamless process,” said Brian Morgan, president, Southeast Iowa Sports Commission. “JBS Hometown Strong money was what really kicked the whole project off.”

The JBS Hometown Strong program has contributed to immediate community needs, including contributing $10,000 to replace the press box at the Midwest Little League baseball field when the original burned down in 2021, and a donation of $250,000 to fund the purchase of new band uniforms and upgrades to the gyms and media centers at Ottumwa High School and Evans Middle School.

The JBS Ottumwa production facility employs more than 2,700 people with an annual payroll of more than $145 million. The pork facility supports more than 161 local producers, paying them $1 billion per year for their livestock.

Beyond Ottumwa, JBS has invested $100 million total in local communities, including $10.4 million for communities throughout Iowa.

Source: JBS