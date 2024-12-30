On Dec. 23, 2024, Vaxxinova US announced that the USDA has approved importation of a live avian metapneumovirus vaccine, Vaxxon SHS, into the United States market. The vaccine, developed by Vaxxinova Italy, is a lyophilized live attenuated metapneumorvirus vaccine to protect against swollen head syndrome in poultry.

The National Turkey Federation issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s authorization:

“The National Turkey Federation welcomes the USDA’s approval of importation of a commercial modified live avian metapneumovirus (aMPV) vaccine, a massive advancement in protecting U.S. turkey flocks against aMPV. This development underscores our industry’s commitment to ensuring the health and productivity of our nation’s commercial turkey population. We encourage the USDA to continue its work to ensure additional importation and development of aMPV vaccines.”