The US Department of Agriculture Center for Veterinary Biologics has authorized the importation for emergency use of two of Boehringer Ingelheim's live virus vaccines produced and registered in the European Union – Nemovac for use in chickens and Aviffa RTI for use in turkeys – to help protect US poultry against avian metapneumovirus. The vaccines will be available soon in the US.

This announcement follows USDA approval in fall 2024 of the importation of the TUR-3 inactivated avian metapneumovirus vaccine produced by Boehringer for use in US turkey and chicken flocks. Avian metapneumovirus is a highly contagious respiratory viral infection that can result in severe respiratory symptoms and increased mortality in poultry, as well as a decrease in egg production.

“Prevention is at the core of poultry health, and our live virus vaccines offer US poultry producers essential tools to help protect their flocks against avian metapneumovirus,” said Steve Boren, head of the Boehringer Ingelheim US Livestock business. “Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to delivering innovation and solutions that safeguard the health and productivity of poultry, contributing to a more secure food supply.”

“Responding to emerging disease threats like avian metapneumovirus necessitates a collaborative approach between government and industry groups, like the National Turkey Federation, National Chicken Council, and United Egg Producers, and the USDA’s authorization of importation of these vaccines underscores those efforts,” said Boren. “We look forward to continuing our work with USDA and the poultry industry to combat this ongoing avian metapneumovirus outbreak.”

Source: Boehringer Ingelheim