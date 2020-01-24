Boehringer Ingelheim launches VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND, a vaccine that protects poultry from three diseases

Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. Animal Health Business has launched a vaccine to protect poultry from three diseases. VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND provides a strong immune foundation and optimized protection against Marek’s Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease (classic and variant types) and Newcastle Disease.

Until now, Boehringer Ingelheim has offered two vaccines that guard against the three diseases, but they cannot be used together. Veterinarians and poultry producers have had to choose whether to use VAXXITEK HVT+IBD to vaccinate against Marek’s Disease and Infectious Bursal Disease or NEWXXITEK HVT+ND to prevent Marek’s Disease and Newcastle Disease.

“VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND provides producers the flexibility and expected protection against three diseases with one product,” said Matt Nelson, head of Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. poultry business. “We’re confident this vaccine will improve flock health and live production performance our customers have come to expect from the VAXXITEK brand.”

Boehringer Ingelheim will manufacture VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND from its site in Gainesville, Georgia, which produces more than 60 billion doses of poultry vaccine a year for use in the United States and over 60 other countries.

Nikki Pritchard, global head of poultry vaccines R&D at Boehringer Ingelheim, said VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND brings a simplified and effective solution to the poultry industry.

“Disease prevention through vaccination is key to ensure better bird health, resulting in bird performance and safety. This is critical in supporting our customer’s ability to produce affordable protein to feed the planet,” she said.

Boehringer Ingelheim is seeking regulatory approval in several countries to provide its new trivalent vaccine to customers outside the United States.

For more information visit www.boehringeringelheim.us.