The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is publishing a proposed rule that would allow the importation of fresh beef from Paraguay. APHIS conducted a risk analysis and concluded that fresh beef can be imported safely from Paraguay under certain conditions, including verifying that foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has not been diagnosed in the exporting region in the past 12 months, the meat comes from premises where FMD has not been present during the lifetime of any of the animals, and the animals were inspected before and after death, among others.

This proposed rule may be viewed in the Federal Register at https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-05889/importation-of-fresh-beef-from-paraguay. Members of the public may submit comments, and all comments must be received by May 26, 2023. APHIS will address all comments and in a subsequent final rule.

Source: USDA's APHIS