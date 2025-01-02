The Minnesota Legislature recently passed a House resolution commending Ridgewater College and its award-winning Meat Cutting program for demonstrating educational innovation and excellence.

Ridgewater College’s Meat Cutting program includes 18-credit certificates in Beginning Meat Cutting and Advanced Meat Processing. The program, led by instructor Sophia Thommes Berg, received the 2024 Minnesota Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program award from the Minnesota Association of Agriculture Educators.

“Receiving this has been rewarding,” Berg said. “It proves that our work is making an impact and that there is support from both industry and the state. The uniqueness of the delivery is what makes this program stand out amongst other programs.”

Ridgewater’s unique delivery model blends online instruction with practical learning, partnering students with butcher shops in their local communities for knowledge and skills application. The Meat Cutting program attracts students from around the country.

Supporters signing the resolution included MN House of Representatives Speaker Melissa Hortman, Rules and Legislative Administration Chair Jamie Long and Rep. Dawn Gillman.

Source: Ridgewater College