Blue Mountain Community College in Oregon is launching a new Master Butcher Certificate Program, designed for individuals looking to start or enhance their careers in the meat processing industry. The program, developed in collaboration with industry experts and the Northwest Meat Processors Association, will provide participants with hands-on training and knowledge.

The Master Butcher Certificate Program offers comprehensive instruction in humane animal slaughter, carcass dressing, muscle identification, and the quality butchery of key livestock species.

The program consists of three levels, starting with Level 1: Basic Butchery. The first level begins in March 2025 and spans 12 weeks. To accommodate working professionals and those living outside of Pendleton, Ore., BMCC will offer the program in a hybrid format, with online courses that can be completed from home, alongside four required in-person workshops held on weekends at the BMCC campus.

Levels 2 and 3, focusing on Food Safety & Quality and Meat Entrepreneurship & Management, respectively, will be offered in the 2025-2026 school year.

Program details

Level 1: Basic Butchery Duration: 12 weeks, March 10–June 2, 2025 Online component: Range Meat Academy Meat Clerk program (15-20 hours) Range Meat Academy Meat Cutter program (40-60 hours) Food Handlers License (based on state) In-person workshops (four weekends):

Humane Animal Handling & Slaughter – March 22-23

Beef Butchery – April 12-13

Pork Butchery – May 3-4

Lamb/Goat Butchery – May 24-25

Must attend 3 of the four weekend workshops to earn the Level 1 Certificate.

Applications must be 18 years old by the program start date and have a high school diploma, GED or equivalent. Applications must also be employed in or have a strong desire to work in the meat industry. Experience with livestock is required.

The program is limited to 15 students, with two spots reserved specifically for members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

This program is a collaborative effort between Blue Mountain Community College, Oregon State University and the Northwest Meat Processors Association.

A limited number of scholarships, ranging from $500 to $1,000, are available to all applicants. To apply for a scholarship, applications can answer the scholarship questions on the registration form.

The total registration fee is $1,500. BMCC urges applications to consider travel costs to Pendleton, Ore., for the in-person workshops when planning.

Applications are open, with a deadline of Feb. 10, 2025. Applications will be reviewed during the week of Feb. 17, 2025, and invitations to participate will be sent out by Feb.24, 2025. All payments must be received by March 7, 2025, in order to enroll.

Source: Blue Mountain Community College