A proposed law in Minnesota would invest in the future of the state's meat-cutting industry.

The legislation (HF4057)—sponsored by Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck—would appropriate $1 million to the state's Department of Agriculture for education grants for secondary schools with career and technical education programs in meat cutting and butchery. Schools could receive up to $100,000, 10% of which could go toward faculty training under the proposal.

The bill would allow a one-time appropriation of grant money to cover the cost of meat-cutting equipment, facility renovations to accommodate meat cutting, and training faculty.

The department would prioritize applications for the grants for applicants who are working in coordination with meat-cutting and butchery programs at Minnesota state colleges and universities and local industry partners.