Western Smokehouse Partners, an American Association of Meat Processors Processor Member, is promoting Tony Campbell to senior director, multisite plant manager. In this new role, Campbell will oversee operations at the company's current Galesburg, Ill., facility and lead the startup of the company's second Galesburg location. Once operational, he will manage plant managers at both sites, driving operational excellence and supporting Western Smokehouse Partners' continued growth.

Campbell joined Western Smokehouse Partners in 2021 as superintendent and was quickly promoted to plant manager in 2022. He brings 23 years of manufacturing experience, including eight years in the food industry, to his role.

“We are thrilled to see Tony Campbell step into this expanded leadership role at Western Smokehouse Partners,” said Matt Bormann, CEO of Western Smokehouse Partners. “Tony's outstanding contributions to our Galesburg facility have set a new standard for excellence, consistently exceeding expectations. His leadership and the remarkable results delivered by his team have earned him this opportunity to oversee both our existing facility and the launch of our second, strategically significant Galesburg plant. I am confident Tony will continue to drive success and innovation as we expand our operations.”

Campbell said, “I am incredibly excited and honored to take on this new role at Western Smokehouse Partners. It has been an incredibly rewarding journey to see this company grow and expand. I am especially thrilled about the opportunity to contribute further to our growth. Not only are we continuing to provide great products, but we are also creating career opportunities for the Galesburg community.”

Source: American Association of Meat Processors