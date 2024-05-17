Western Smokehouse Partners has announced the acquisition of Golden Valley Natural, a company in the meat snack industry with an emphasis on all-natural and organic jerky. This strategic partnership allows Western Smokehouse Partners to expand its market presence and offerings.

The acquisition of Golden Valley Natural is a testament to Western Smokehouse Partners’ commitment to innovation and growth. Through this acquisition, Western Smokehouse Partners positions itself to further expand its product offerings.

Western Smokehouse Partners’ CEO, Matt Bormann, said, “We are pleased to welcome Golden Valley Natural into the Western Smokehouse Partners family. Their legacy as a family-owned business in the all-natural and organic meat snacks industry aligns with our mission of providing better-for-you meat snack products to all consumers.”

Ben Ball, president and co-owner of Golden Valley Natural, said, “My siblings and I are delighted with our partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners. We are confident that the organization will be able to further the legacy that our father, Roger Ball, created when he opened his meat processing plant in 1968.”

Golden Valley Natural’s expertise in the jerky category complements Western Smokehouse Partners’ current focus on premium meat sticks seamlessly, allowing all parties to create synergies that will drive value for customers and growth for the industry.

Source: Western Smokehouse Partners