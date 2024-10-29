Western Smokehouse Partners is announcing the promotion of Doug Hankes to the newly created role of chief operating officer. This strategic move comes as the company is on the precipice of large growth and continues to strengthen its commitment to operational excellence, food safety, and quality.

Hankes most recently served as chief product officer at Western Smokehouse Partners. He also served as vice president of operations beginning in 2019 when his family business, Thrushwood Farms, was acquired by Western Smokehouse Partners. Hankes' deep knowledge of meat science and operations has been integral to the growth of Western Smokehouse Partners.

Hankes holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science with an emphasis on meat science from the University of Illinois. Throughout his career, he has made significant contributions to the meat processing industry. He was recognized with the Accomplishment Award from the American Association of Meat Processors in 2012, inducted into the Cured Meats Hall of Fame in 2017, and served as the president of the American Association of Meat Processors from 2016 to 2017. In 2016, The National Provisioner named Hankes as one of the 25 Future Icons of the meat industry.

“Doug Hankes has been a key player in the growth of Western Smokehouse Partners,” said Matt Bormann, CEO of Western Smokehouse Partners. “He is a pioneer of the better-for-you meat snack industry. Since our partnership began in 2019, the modern Western Smokehouse Partners has been built upon the foundation that Doug and the Hankes family built. His knowledge and expertise in the manufacturing of meat snack products has catapulted our organization to the highest level. We are confident that Doug’s leadership will continue to allow us to grow and expand even further.”

In his new role as COO, Hankes will oversee the company’s seven plants to lead operational efficiencies across all locations. He will also play a critical role in Western Smokehouse Partners’ ongoing growth strategy, including two new plants and one expansion in 2025. Additionally, Hankes will lead the Food Safety Quality Assurance team, as well as the Research and Development team.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the team that has helped to build Western Smokehouse Partners to what it is today,” said Hankes. “I look forward to continuing to build upon our partnerships with customers, team members and suppliers to further our growth as the premier manufacturer of better-for- you meat snacks.”

Source: Western Smokehouse Partners