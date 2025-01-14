UP Products LLC, doing business as Meyer Wholesale, a Ewen, Mich., establishment, is recalling approximately 400 pounds of sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels.

The ready-to-eat pork and beef Polish sausage and raw pork and beef potato sausage items were produced on various dates from Oct. 30, 2024, through Jan. 7, 2025. The following products are subject to recall:

5-inch x 8-inch vacuum-sealed packages containing “Otto Meyer's Premium Sausage POLISH SAUSAGE” with lot codes 24304, 24318, 24326, 24346 on a sticker.

Bulk packed in 12-inch x 24-inch clear bags containing “Otto Meyer's Premium Sausage POTATO SAUSAGE” with dates 1/6/25, and 1/7/25 handwritten on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M1733” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a restaurant and retail locations in Michigan and a retail location in Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities when FSIS personnel observed that soy, a known allergen, was being used as an ingredient and was not declared on the finished product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers', retailers' and restaurants' refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants, retailers and consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to serve, sell or consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS